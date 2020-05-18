|
SHERRILL, Carolyn Carolyn Davis Sherrill, age 87, passed away at Brighton Gardens of Dunwoody on Mother's Day, May 10th, 2020, from complications associated with dementia. Her two sons and daughter-in-law were able to be with her shortly before her passing, for which they shall always be grateful. Uncommonly good natured and prone to laughter, Carolyn lived a faith-filled life of gracious strength and servanthood. For her sons, losing their mother is like losing the rain, for she showered them with love, nourished them and watched them blossom. A native of historic Hillsborough, North Carolina, Carolyn was born on June 1, 1932, the third child of James and Myrtle Davis. She graduated from the Women's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro and later received her Master's degree in Business Education at Georgia State in Atlanta. Her 30-year teaching career began in Wilmington, N.C. She also taught in Charlotte, N.C., but spent her happiest "chalkboard days" at Chamblee High School, where she taught for 25 years. Carolyn was inducted into the Chamblee High Hall of Fame in 2015. She was a past member of the American Association of University Women, Peachtree Corner's Lions Club and the Assistance League of Atlanta. She also played an active role in the life of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. An eager traveler, Carolyn saw much of the world during her life, from the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to the shores of Galilee. She happily accompanied her son, actor Brad Sherrill, to dozens and dozens of performance venues, serving as "unpaid roadie," throughout the major cities of the U.S. and Europe. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Clements Davis of Raleigh, N.C., Ruth Williams of Greenville, N.C. as well as her husband, Alex Sherrill of Chamblee. She is survived by her two sons: Mark Sherrill (Janet) and Brad Sherrill (Mark Hickman) as well as her two beloved grandchildren, Lauren and Kyle. A committal service for the family will be held at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, Rev. Eric Lee and Father Joseph Morris presiding. A public celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at a more appropriate and safe time. Should you wish to honor this remarkable woman's life in a special way, you are invited to make a donation to the Chamblee Charter High School Blue and Gold Foundation: www.chsblueandgoldfoundation.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020