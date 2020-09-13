1/
Carolyn Summers
SUMMERS, Carolyn Faye It is with a heavy heart, yet joy for the end of her suffering, that the family of Carolyn Faye Summers shares her passing on September 1, 2020, at 95, in Fayetteville, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harold Summers, and is survived by daughters, Carole Griffith (Wilber) of East Point, GA; Susan McDuffie (Jay) of Arden, NC; and Janet Young (King) of Highlands, NC. "Nannie" adored her four grandchildren: Jonathan McDuffie (Amy), Megan Hagan (Eric), Andrew Griffith, and Claire Neely (James), and her six great-grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of East Point and Brooks. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Lillian Bickerstaff of Watson, AR, and her seven siblings. She leaves behind three generations of nieces and nephews. She faced aging and its inherent difficulties the same way she lived her life, with grace, dignity, and elegance, never going anywhere without her lipstick on! The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Hope Center Memory Care, Fayetteville, and Southern Grace Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Delta Flight Museum, 1220 Woolman Place, Hapeville, GA 30354 or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
