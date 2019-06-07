Resources More Obituaries for Carolyn TAFFEL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carolyn TAFFEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers TAFFEL, Carolyn Eleanor Carolyn Eleanor Taffel 1941-2019 Carolyn Taffel passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 at age 78. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Born in Atlanta, Georgia to Bessie and Louis Taffel, she graduated as valedictorian from Henry Grady High School in Atlanta, then attended Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland, where she earned a bachelor's degree in early childhood development in three years. After college, she married and had three children, Melissa, Michael, and Josh. Her marriage ended in divorce a few years later, after which time she moved to Atlanta to raise her three children as a single mother. After her children became independent, Carolyn moved to Santa Monica, California. She then pursued her lifelong interest in early childhood development and desire to contribute to society by teaching kindergarten for the next 20 years in the LA public school district in underserved neighborhoods. By all accounts, she was beloved by her students, their parents, and her colleagues. As part of her mission to teach, Carolyn played an instrumental role in developing state-funded programs to integrate parents of underserved children into their children's educational experience, and she spent many of her weekends engaged in and devoted to leading these weekend educational activities. She was proud of the fact that many of her former students went on to attend college. After having fulfilled her desire to contribute to making the world a better place through her early childhood teaching, she retired from teaching, and immersed herself in volunteer activities, several of which involved continued efforts to assist underserved children. She also travelled to Europe on several different occasions to teach English, making dear friends wherever she went, including Spain, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. More than anything else, Carolyn's life was marked by kindness, selflessness, generosity, and warmth. She had an exceptional ability to make human connections with people regardless of their race, creed, religion, status, or background. She spent her entire life interested in and investing in others, never herself. Her currency was human connection, not money or material wealth (about which she cared little or not at all). She was extremely bright, but never arrogant. She admired Emerson's description of success: "To laugh often and much: To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children To leave the world a better place ... To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." By this measure, Carolyn Taffel succeeded brilliantly. Carolyn is survived by her three children Melissa Fay (Todor) of La Jolla CA, Michael Goldfarb (Sally) of Franklin TN and Joshua Goldfarb (Charlotte) of Atlanta, GA, her sisters Shirley Taffel (George LeRoy) of Black Mountain NC and Gail Taffel (Richard Carroll) of Marietta GA, her brother Larry Taffel (Lenny) of Marietta GA as well as her grandchildren Aidan Fay, Liam Fay, Margo Goldfarb, Maya Goldfarb, Nora Goldfarb, Ethan Goldfarb and Ralston Goldfarb. Carolyn asked that donations be made in her name to the cause of their choice. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries