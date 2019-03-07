Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
FREEMAN, Carrie Carrie Mae Freeman, age 94, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Freeman, Sr. and son, Frank Freeman, Jr. She is survived by two devoted sons, Marshall Freeman (Cordelia) and Charles Freeman (Janice); one loving sister, Mary Emma Bohanon; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; and a loving daughter-in-law, Linda Freeman. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Grove Baptist Church, 606 Pryor Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30312. Rev. H.D. Freeman, pastor. Instate at 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at he church at 10:30 AM on the day of service. On Friday, public viewing will be from 1 - 9 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 7, 2019
