Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lincoln Cemetery
2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Johnson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrie Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Carrie Watson Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson, age 98, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1921 in Henry County, Georgia to Mr. Henry Watson, Sr. and Mrs. Ester Wise Watson. Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson was a former resident of the Old Summerhill Community and attended David T. Howard and Booker T. Washington High School. Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson is survived by one daughter, Shirley; three sons, Prince (Marie), Jerry (Carolyn) and Curtis (Linda); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 3 PM-5 PM, at the Gregory B. Levett & Son's Funeral Home located at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Both Services will be live-streamed via levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034 (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -