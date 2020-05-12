|
JOHNSON, Carrie Watson Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson, age 98, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1921 in Henry County, Georgia to Mr. Henry Watson, Sr. and Mrs. Ester Wise Watson. Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson was a former resident of the Old Summerhill Community and attended David T. Howard and Booker T. Washington High School. Mrs. Carrie Watson Johnson is survived by one daughter, Shirley; three sons, Prince (Marie), Jerry (Carolyn) and Curtis (Linda); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Public Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 3 PM-5 PM, at the Gregory B. Levett & Son's Funeral Home located at 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Lincoln Cemetery located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Both Services will be live-streamed via levettfuneralhome.com. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, Georgia 30034 (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2020