Carrie Price
PRICE, Carrie Ola Mae Manuel Ms. Carrie Ola Mae Manuel Price of Decatur, GA entered eternal rest on August 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Bethel Grove Baptist Church cemetery, 10728 Flat Shoals Road Covington, GA 30016. Bishop Samuel A. Holmes, Eulogist. Assisted by others. She leaves to mourn and continue her legacy; her dearest daughters, Patsy Murphy and Kathy Edwards; grandchildren, Rafael Price, Tanishia Price, Shamika Manuel, Charmine Price Mitchell, Andre Price, Kerry Edwards and Toni Edwards; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Ethel Dean and Jackie (Robert) Lyles; special brother-in-law, U.C. (Alice) Price; special nephew, Dexter Dean; special cousin, Essie Perry; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12:00 noon until 6:00 P.M. at the chapel. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 P.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
9
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Bethel Grove Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
