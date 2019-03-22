Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie WILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie WILLIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carrie WILLIS Obituary
WILLIS, Carrie Mrs. Carrie Willis of Atlanta, passed March 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1147 Osborne St., SW, with Rev. James Napoleon Tukes, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 11 a.m. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 11:30 a.m. The remains may be view at the funeral home (TODAY) Friday from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
Download Now