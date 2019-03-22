|
WILLIS, Carrie Mrs. Carrie Willis of Atlanta, passed March 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 1147 Osborne St., SW, with Rev. James Napoleon Tukes, Senior Pastor, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 11 a.m. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 11:30 a.m. The remains may be view at the funeral home (TODAY) Friday from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St. SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019