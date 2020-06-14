Carter Cathell

CATHELL, Carter Stanley 1949-2020 On Saturday June 6th, 2020 Carter Stanley Cathell, loving husband and devoted father to three and grandfather to five, passed away at the age of 70. To the people close to him, especially his wife, children and grandchildren, he was simply and affectionately known as "Steemer". Stan was born on July 24, 1949, the middle of three boys born to Major William Thomasand Normal Britt Cathell in El Paso, Texas. Stan was considered a "Military Brat" having lived in Texas, Virginia, Panama Canal, Sylvester, Ga, Germany, Miami, Fl, and finally settling back in Sylvester, Ga when his father retired from the army. Some of Stan's favorite years were spent in Germany from 8th grade through his sophomore year where he excelled as an athlete. He was the sophomore quarterback for the High School Football team. Due to unfortunate timing with a military station back to the States and a leg injury, Stan's football career was over. Luckily, with a love and extreme talent in baseball, Stan received a baseball scholarship to Valdosta State University. While at Valdosta State, he was one of the co-founding members of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity where he served as President his Senior year. Always possessing a true gift in Art, Stan decided to major in Art at Valdosta. As one professor said, "You don't even look like an artist"! Wearing his preppy clothes with a clean-shaven face and short hair, Stan stood out like a sore thumb among the long haired, bearded hippies. Remember, this was the 60's after all! However, he excelled in Art and won several awards for his outstanding work. Stan met Betsy Evans, a Phi Mu from Waynesboro, Georgia while attending Valdosta State. The Phi Mu Man and Kappa AlphaRose graduated in 1971. Stan proceeded to Basic Training for the National Guard at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. After dating five years the two married on October 7, 1972 in Waynesboro and Betsy's new job as a Delta Airlines Flight Attendant precipitated their move to Atlanta. Stan began his career as a textile designer for Fabrics America until its closing, then worked for the Bibb Company in Macon, GA where he continued as a designer while also involved in sales. The Bibb Company eventually closed. Stan's artistic acumen led him to Textile Designer for Culp Inc in High Point, NC, eventually becoming a Design Consultant for Phillips Mills and starting his own company AmeriCraft Fabrics, Ameriflox, HomeCraft and AmeriCraft properties also in High Point with Frank Peters and Harvey Underwood. Stan also started Magnolia Home Fabrics in Carrolton, GA. Stan just thrived in this industry where he could use his love for design and creativity. The home that Stan and Betsy had purchased on Dellwood Drive would become their permanent home. Haynes Manor, and more specifically Dellwood Drive, was so important to Stan and his family. Many memories and friendships for Stan, Betsy, and the children, started on Dellwood and are still lasting to this day. Stan will be missed by a great number of people far and wide, but especially by those that lived and still live in the neighborhood who got to know him and his family over the past four decades. Wedged in between two outgoing brothers with booming voices, Stan was known to be more reservedbut no less funny and entertaining, with a great sense of humor. Artistic and creative, Stan usually dressed in jeans and sported a full beard he hasn't shaved since the early 1970s. Leftover from his preppie college days wearing Bass Weejun loafers, he was a bit of a shoe buff rarely wearing socks. But his passion for shoes matched his laid back, casual style: most of them came from Sam's Club to which his children would just laugh and congratulate him on a new pair. He could also be found buying shirts at the Dillard's Outlet on his drives home from High Point, sometimes buying 30 at a time. Stan, loved many things, but it is important to highlight his love of cars, fine linens, sports, his children and grandchildren. While his love of his children was obvious and evident, it is important to note that his children were very intertwined with his passions. There was, and will never be, a better person to shop for a car with than Stan. Stan would drop anything if someone mentioned they were thinking about buying a car. And if you didn't take Stan with you to shop, test drive, inspect the tires, double check the price, compare it to other cars at other dealerships, walk away (always be willing to walk away!).you probably didn't get the "Steemer special". It was truly a gift. Despite his love of cars if a rodent took up residence in your engine Stan was not the man for the job. Steemer's idea of "fine linens" was being the first person to buy "My Pillow" for himself and all his children, a glorious bed topper, andthe "finest" Egyptian Cotton sheetsnot from Neiman Marcus but Sam's Club. If a product was on Shark Tank or displayed on the front aisle at Bed, Bath, and Beyond Steemer was sure to buy it. Finally, Stan's love of the game of baseball was unparalleled. Steemer was a permanent fixture at Buckhead Baseball, coaching his son Matt all the way through Majors. The tradition continued with his grandson, Henry Poer. Henry started in T-Ball at age six and is currently playing AAA. Steemer never missed a game and rarely missed a practice. Steemer never met a stranger at Buckhead Baseball and was quick to chat up the coaches, the players, the umps, the kid keeping score, the parents in the stands, and even the person cooking the hotdogs. Everyone Stan spoke to came away knowing with absolute certainty that not only did Stan know the game of baseball but was also one of finest gentlemen to walk the fields of Frankie Allen Park. He will be missed at Buckhead Baseball, but he will always be present cheering on not only his grandchild, but all the other kids and coaches that play every weekend. Stan genuinely cared about each and every kid he came in contact with, whether or not he was part of his grandson's team and wanted each one to succeed. It would not surprise anyone that in this next life he is the Head Coach of the Atlanta Braves. By the way, with Steemer at the helm the Braves win at least more than one championship. When baseball starts up again and the Braves win the Championship just remember the real architect and genius is an angel in Heaven named Stan Cathell. It has been a few years since 1995, so if you could jumpstart that next championship it would be appreciated. Thanks Stan! Stan was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Churchwhere he and Betsy attended church each Sunday, followed by brunch at the Ansley Golf Club. Stan treasured his "groups": the racquetball group at Second Ponce de Leon's Family Life Center, the bible study he hosted at his office, and the group that met for breakfast every morning at Panera. Stan is survived by his best "group" of all: his wife of 48 years, Betsy Evans Cathell, and their three children: Britt Cathell Poer (Henry III), Matthew Kirkman Cathell (Jess), Catherine Cathell of New Orleans. His five grandchildren Henry Poer IV, Macaulay Poer, and Nola, Quinn and Liv Cathell will miss their Steemer who rarely missed their activitiesbaseball, soccer and basketball, ballet, gymnastics, just to name a few. Stan is survived by his older brother Steve Cathell (Jeanne), and younger brother Stafford Cathell (Dara) among many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Buckhead Baseball and Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at Westview Cemetery with a celebration and memorial of Stan's life to be held at a later date. Buckhead Baseball's address for donations is 1266 W. Paces Ferry Rd., Box 273, Atlanta, GA. 30327.