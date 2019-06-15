McKITTRICK, Casey Douglas Dr. Casey Douglas McKittrick was the author of two books, one a scholarly monograph, Hitchcock's Appetites: The Corpulent Plots of Desire and Dread, and another, the LGBT mystery novel, Murder on Faux Pas Island, as well as a raft of compelling poetry. But first and foremost, Casey was an extraordinarily gifted professor of English, teaching Film Interpretation, American Literature, and African American Literature courses, as well as seminars including the film works of Alfred Hitchcock, and the literary genius of Toni Morrison. In both his film courses and his literature courses he emphasized interracial and intercultural awareness with the goal of improved understanding and relations. He was immensely appreciated by his students, and he has taught literally thousands of students over his career. "Your passionate teaching", "Thank-you!" and comments such as "Your past and future students will be forever thankful!" and, "You have changed me", flowed from the pens and lips of students over many years. Dr. McKittrick was a member of the English Department faculty at Western Michigan University for fourteen years, and was a visiting professor at numerous other institutions that included the University of Miami, Kalamazoo College, and the University of Texas at Austin, among others. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University in Houston, and his Ph. D. from The University of Texas at Austin. Casey was born June 28th, 1973 and passed away June 8th, 2019. He was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and was literate, musical, and possessed of a rich sense of humor from an early age. He is survived by his parents, Doctors Douglas F. and Sandra M. McKittrick, in Atlanta, and his Aunt, Lorrie Hammonds and her son, Joseph Hammonds, who is Casey's cousin, in Montgomery, Alabama. We celebrate Casey Douglas McKittrick, who was the best of sons and the best of friends, and who has left an indelible mark of grace on this world. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 15 to June 16, 2019