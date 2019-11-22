Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassandra Williams-Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassandra Williams-Beasley

Send Flowers
Cassandra Williams-Beasley Obituary
WILLIAMS-BEASLEY, Cassandra Bonita Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Cassandra Bonita Williams-Beasley will be held 1 PM on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. Interment: Green Meadows Memorial Gardens, Conyers, Georgia. Viewing/Visitation Friday, Nov. 22, from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family will be present to receive family and friends from 6 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cassandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -