WILLIAMS-BEASLEY, Cassandra Bonita Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Cassandra Bonita Williams-Beasley will be held 1 PM on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. Interment: Green Meadows Memorial Gardens, Conyers, Georgia. Viewing/Visitation Friday, Nov. 22, from 12 PM - 8 PM. Family will be present to receive family and friends from 6 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Rockdale Chapel (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019