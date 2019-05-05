ADKINS, Catherine B. 11/13/1929-04/22/2019 Mom, Cat, Momma, Catherine, Memaw as she was known by most, passed peacefully in her home of 62 years, after a short illness, and a wonderful life of 89 years. She always would light up a room with her smile and her beautiful red lips. She loved her time at Washington Seminary in Atlanta, where she graduated in 1947. The Casements College in Ormond Beach Florida was next. All of this helped set her up as a loving wife, mom, relative & friend to many. She spent time with careers at The Heiskell School as well as establishing a Day Care with daughter Cherie. Her love for helping landed her at Piedmont Hospital as a volunteer Pink Lady for many years. She will be reuniting in eternity with her loving husband Larry and her sweet beautiful daughter Cherie, son-in-law Joe and many other family members & friends. She is survived by her two son's Howard and Tommy, daughter-in-law Kathy and son-in-law Ronny. She is also survived by two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, eight wonderful nieces & nephews, along with cousins, in-laws and countless friends and neighbors. Mrs. Cat touched so many lives and her love will always be heartfelt and cherished! A celebration of life will be held in late June. Love You!! Memorial donations may be made to Midway Community Church 3365 Francis Road, Alpharetta,Ga. 30004. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019