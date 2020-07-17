Catherine Bivins

BIVINS, Catherine "Cat" Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Catherine "Cat" Bivins of Decatur, GA, will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd., Lithonia, Rev. Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr., Officiating. Interment, Carver Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, Mr. and Mrts. Roy Bigby (Cynthia) and Ms. Denise P. Hutcherson; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene McFarlin, Jr. (Sally) and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Bivins was a life time member of The Greater Travelers Rest Baptist Church for 40 years. The family will receive friends at the Lithonia Chapel from 5 PM - 6 PM this evening. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 404.758.1731.