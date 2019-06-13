|
|
COHEN, Catherine Catherine Cohen, age 81, of Lawrenceville, GA died on June 12, 2019. Mrs. Cohen was preceded in death by her husband of 48-years, Michael Cohen, in 2008. She retired in December 2017 after 27+ years with Aon Corporation and an Administrative Assistant. Survivors include son, Mark S. Cohen of Bethlehem, GA; daughter, Lisa R. Huff of Hattiesburg, MS; son-in-law Pope Huff of Hattiesburg, MS; grandson Maxwell Cohen of Warner Robins, GA; grandson Jacob Cohen of Murfreesboro, TN; and Samuel Cohen of Lawrenceville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm ET on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019