EDER, Catherine "Katie" Katie Eder, age 86 of Lawrenceville (formerly of Chamblee), Georgia passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, September 5, 2019. The family will receive friends 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 12:00 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Rev. Earl Pirkle will officiate. Katie graduated from Chaska High School, Chaska, MN in 1951, where she was voted homecoming queen, played in the band and was a cheerleader. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending endless hours working in the yard, in which she took great pride. Katie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Jerome Pat Eder. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Allen Parker of Lawrenceville, Toni and Dean Farber of Lawrenceville, Teri and Tim Palmieri of Gainesville, Tracy and David Akien of Atlanta; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy & Kelly Eder of Flowery Branch; sister, Elaine Mohrbacher of Minnesota; grandchildren, Tyler, Whitney, Cody and Zachary Parker, Mallery and Hannah Aiken and Fiance Nico Del Pozo, Carlie and Corey Farber, Madison and Katie Palmieri; great-granddaughter, Millie Bo Parker. Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 7, 2019