Catherine Goolsby

GOOLSBY, Catherine Terrel


Mrs. Catherine Terrel Goolsby of Atlanta, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 2 , 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW; Atlanta, GA (30318). Instate: 10:00 AM. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her children; William (Joan) , Connie, Anthony and Keith Goolsby; many other relatives and friends. Thur: Public Viewing: 1:00 till 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home; 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (30318). Service will be live streamed from vimeo.com/murraybrothers.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
OCT
2
Lying in State
10:00 AM
St. Paul Of the Cross Catholic Church
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Paul Of the Cross Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
