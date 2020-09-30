Catherine Goolsby

GOOLSBY, Catherine Terrel
Mrs. Catherine Terrel Goolsby of Atlanta, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Fri., Oct. 2 , 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Of the Cross Catholic Church, 551 Harwell Rd., NW; Atlanta, GA (30318). Instate: 10:00 AM. Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by her children; William (Joan) , Connie, Anthony and Keith Goolsby; many other relatives and friends. Thur: Public Viewing: 1:00 till 6:00 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home; 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (30318). Service will be live streamed from vimeo.com/murraybrothers
.