Catherine Howard
1995 - 2020
HOWARD, Catherine


Catherine "Cat" Marie Howard, age 24, of Berkeley Lake, GA, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 25, 2020.

Funeral services for Cat will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Cat was born October 28, 1995 in Lawrenceville, GA, to Bradley James Howard and Jodi Marie Chewning Howard. She was of the Christian faith. She loved UGA football. Growing up she played softball and basketball and she loved being at the beach. She was known for her infectious smile and the love that she gave to whomever she came in touch with.

Cat was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and grandmother, Henry G. Howard and Barbara Howard; maternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Parks Chewing and Ann Chewning; maternal grandmother, Marlene Chewning. She is survived by her loving parents, Brad and Jodi Howard; brother, Justin Lamb; sister, Kristi Howard; precious niece Bree Lamb; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to The Atlanta Humane Society, https://atlantahumane.org and or Annandale Village , https://annandale.org/ loving honor of "Catherine Marie Howard".

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.




Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
