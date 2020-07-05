Catherine Kaufman

KAUFMAN, Catherine Ann On Thursday, July 2nd, Catherine Ann (Pendergast) Kaufman CPK passed away at the age of 59. She is survived by her high-school sweetheart, life-partner, and beloved husband Jeff (of the famed "Cathy & Jeff"), her sister Carol Willner, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Non-survivors include her tough-as-nails mother, Alice Doster Pendergast, and her two doting older brothers, Tom and John. Cathy, who never met a stranger, was a best friend, a confidant, a co-worker, a dramatist only an accomplished bard could appreciate; she carried with her the proverbial "light-up-the-room" personality that made her the highlight of any party or gathering. Her razor sharp wit and sense of humor made the world a better place a gift to us all. And, as was her nature, she would do anything for a friend. A few shout outs: The Georgia Bulldogs, the North Springs High School Girls, all her Facebook/Instagram friends, (some) radio co-horts (you know who you are), and the hundreds of friends and family that filled her life with never ending love (I wish I could list each and every one). Finally, the true loves of her life: Missy, Buddy, Scout, Boo (who thought Cathy gave birth to her), Harper Lee, and Sister Cat. See you later, babe. A virtual service will be announced soon. A good old-fashioned, "rollicking good fun" Irish Wake will take place post Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit https://www.reillybonnerfuneralhome.com/