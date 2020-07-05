1/1
Catherine Kaufman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAUFMAN, Catherine Ann On Thursday, July 2nd, Catherine Ann (Pendergast) Kaufman CPK passed away at the age of 59. She is survived by her high-school sweetheart, life-partner, and beloved husband Jeff (of the famed "Cathy & Jeff"), her sister Carol Willner, and her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Non-survivors include her tough-as-nails mother, Alice Doster Pendergast, and her two doting older brothers, Tom and John. Cathy, who never met a stranger, was a best friend, a confidant, a co-worker, a dramatist only an accomplished bard could appreciate; she carried with her the proverbial "light-up-the-room" personality that made her the highlight of any party or gathering. Her razor sharp wit and sense of humor made the world a better place a gift to us all. And, as was her nature, she would do anything for a friend. A few shout outs: The Georgia Bulldogs, the North Springs High School Girls, all her Facebook/Instagram friends, (some) radio co-horts (you know who you are), and the hundreds of friends and family that filled her life with never ending love (I wish I could list each and every one). Finally, the true loves of her life: Missy, Buddy, Scout, Boo (who thought Cathy gave birth to her), Harper Lee, and Sister Cat. See you later, babe. A virtual service will be announced soon. A good old-fashioned, "rollicking good fun" Irish Wake will take place post Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit https://www.reillybonnerfuneralhome.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reilly Bonner Funeral Home - Belmar
801 D Street
Belmar, NJ 07719
732-681-3900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved