ORLOFSKY, Catherine Lee Catherine Lee Pickett Orlofsky, 48 of Hoschton, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a 3-year battle with Melanoma. Born on September 13, 1970 in Red Bank, NJ. Cathy was a graduate of Seminole High school 1988 and Florida State University 1992. She was loved by all of her Delta Zeta sisters. After graduation Cathy worked with the Governor of Florida Lawton Childs and had a successful career in advertising and real estate. She played tennis, was involved with the humane society and lived on Lake Lanier for years. Cathy was loved by all that knew her. Above all else Cathy was a mother to all; everything she did was for her children and family. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rex Wisely will be officiating. Interment cremation. Survivors include daughter Sydney Lee Orlofsky (age 15); son Samuel Thomas Orlofsky (age 13); Fiance Peter Newcomb; mother Linda W. Marshall; step-father Richard L. Marshall; father Stanley M. Pickett; brother Matthew Stanley Pickett; sister Christine Pickett Smith and step sister Kathryn Dion, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Lee C. and Hazel B. Webb, Stanley and Catherine Starrs Pickett; and a host of other relatives. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Winship Cancer Institute at Emory and Moffit Cancer Center or The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary