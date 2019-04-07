Services
Lawson Funeral Home
4532 Hwy 53
Hoschton, GA 30548
(706) 654-0966
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Orlofsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lee Orlofsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Lee Orlofsky Obituary
ORLOFSKY, Catherine Lee Catherine Lee Pickett Orlofsky, 48 of Hoschton, GA passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a 3-year battle with Melanoma. Born on September 13, 1970 in Red Bank, NJ. Cathy was a graduate of Seminole High school 1988 and Florida State University 1992. She was loved by all of her Delta Zeta sisters. After graduation Cathy worked with the Governor of Florida Lawton Childs and had a successful career in advertising and real estate. She played tennis, was involved with the humane society and lived on Lake Lanier for years. Cathy was loved by all that knew her. Above all else Cathy was a mother to all; everything she did was for her children and family. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Rex Wisely will be officiating. Interment cremation. Survivors include daughter Sydney Lee Orlofsky (age 15); son Samuel Thomas Orlofsky (age 13); Fiance Peter Newcomb; mother Linda W. Marshall; step-father Richard L. Marshall; father Stanley M. Pickett; brother Matthew Stanley Pickett; sister Christine Pickett Smith and step sister Kathryn Dion, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Lee C. and Hazel B. Webb, Stanley and Catherine Starrs Pickett; and a host of other relatives. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Winship Cancer Institute at Emory and Moffit Cancer Center or The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now