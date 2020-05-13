|
|
TUCKER (RAGSDALE), Catherine Funeral services celebrating the life of Catherine Ragsdale Tucker will be held at First Baptist Church in Minden, Louisiana on May 16th @ 11am, Rev. Leland Crawford and Rev. Steve Gilley officiating. The service is open to the public and will be live streamed. Catherine was born October 18, 1985 in Marietta, Georgia and suddenly entered into rest May 5th, 2020 in Minden, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents William (Bill) G. Ragsdale and Stevie Ann Shacklett Ragsdale. Catherine graduated from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia. In 2009, she married Thomas Coleman (Cole) Tucker of Minden, Louisiana while earning her RN degree from Louisiana Tech, College of Nursing. She served her patients and co-workers with excellence, dedication and passion at several hospitals in northwest Louisiana. Catherine was an active member of First Baptist Church in Minden, Louisiana where she followed a calling to serve on mission teams to Nicaragua and Alaska to share the Love of Jesus, her savior, through acts of service. While she lovingly served many people in her community, her favorite job was partnering with Cole to spiritually and physically nurture their three beautiful children, son Everett, and daughters Shepherd and Merritt. Cat was a fun and creative mom who will be dearly missed. Catherine is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Ragsdale (Tim) Puett of Cumming, Georgia, mother and father-in-law Martha and Albert Tucker Jr. of Minden, sister-in-law Jessica (Andy) Spillers, brother-in-law Travis Tucker, adopted parents, Jim and Lori Haedt of Marietta, GA, adopted sisters and brother, Suzanne Parker, Emily (Nathan) Tidwell, Zachary (Mary) Haedt, dear nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and very special friends. Rose-Neath Funeral Home 211 Murrell Street Minden, Louisiana 71055 (318) 377-3412
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2020