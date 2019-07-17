|
SMITH, Catherine R. Mrs. Catherine R. Smith, 86, of Decatur, GA passed Friday, July 12, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Smith will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church North 540 Cameron Alexander Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Interment at South-View Cemetery 1990 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 17, 2019