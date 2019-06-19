STAUFFER (Kirk), Catherine Ada "Kitty" Catherine (Kitty) Ada Kirk Stauffer, 87, of Cumming, Ga., died May 29, 2019, after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born May 26, 1932, at Booth Memorial Hospital in Greenwich Village, NY, to Lucile Dvorak and George Willard Kirk, Kitty grew up with her parents in Pelham, NY, and with her grandparents, Joseph and Ada Ackley Dvorak, in Cleveland, Oh. She attended Pelham High School (class of 1950), then Miami University, joining Pi Beta Phi, and graduating in 1954 with a Bachelors in Sociology. While at Miami, she met Richard (Dick) Lee Stauffer. They married in 1955. In 1984 Kitty earned a Masters in Social Work from UGA. Subsequently, she managed the Cumming Mental Health office, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Places Kitty and Dick lived include Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Cumming, and Destin. The couple's years in Destin were joyous, as they built their dream home near the beach, perfect for hosting family and friends. After Dick's death Kitty returned to Georgia in 2009, making her home in Dawsonville, and later at Gracemont Assisted Living. Kitty's calm demeanor and wise insights were a gift to all who knew her. She is survived by her sister Mara Kirk Hart of Duluth, Minn.; Kirk and Lisa Stauffer of Roswell, Jim and Zhou Hui Stauffer of Williamsburg, Va.; Joe Stauffer of Dawsonville; and 6 grandchildren, Charlotte and Richard Stauffer of Atlanta, and Mitchell, Alexander, Peter, and Carl Stauffer of Williamsburg. Kitty's ashes will be interred beside her husband's at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Ashland, Oh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesse's House, a shelter for at-risk girls in Forsyth County (jesseshouse.org). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary