Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Catherine STAUFFER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine STAUFFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine STAUFFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine STAUFFER Obituary
STAUFFER (Kirk), Catherine Ada "Kitty" Catherine (Kitty) Ada Kirk Stauffer, 87, of Cumming, Ga., died May 29, 2019, after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born May 26, 1932, at Booth Memorial Hospital in Greenwich Village, NY, to Lucile Dvorak and George Willard Kirk, Kitty grew up with her parents in Pelham, NY, and with her grandparents, Joseph and Ada Ackley Dvorak, in Cleveland, Oh. She attended Pelham High School (class of 1950), then Miami University, joining Pi Beta Phi, and graduating in 1954 with a Bachelors in Sociology. While at Miami, she met Richard (Dick) Lee Stauffer. They married in 1955. In 1984 Kitty earned a Masters in Social Work from UGA. Subsequently, she managed the Cumming Mental Health office, retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Places Kitty and Dick lived include Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, Cumming, and Destin. The couple's years in Destin were joyous, as they built their dream home near the beach, perfect for hosting family and friends. After Dick's death Kitty returned to Georgia in 2009, making her home in Dawsonville, and later at Gracemont Assisted Living. Kitty's calm demeanor and wise insights were a gift to all who knew her. She is survived by her sister Mara Kirk Hart of Duluth, Minn.; Kirk and Lisa Stauffer of Roswell, Jim and Zhou Hui Stauffer of Williamsburg, Va.; Joe Stauffer of Dawsonville; and 6 grandchildren, Charlotte and Richard Stauffer of Atlanta, and Mitchell, Alexander, Peter, and Carl Stauffer of Williamsburg. Kitty's ashes will be interred beside her husband's at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Ashland, Oh. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jesse's House, a shelter for at-risk girls in Forsyth County (jesseshouse.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now