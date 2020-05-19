|
DUKEHART (WARREN), Catherine "Kitty" Ball Mrs. Catherine "Kitty" Warren Ball Dukehart, age 91, passed away in her home in the presence of loved ones on May 17, 2020, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Mrs. Dukehart was born May 14, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, to Dr. William and Mrs. Catherine Candler Warren. She graduated from Agnes Scott College in 1951. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed spending time with her many friends and loved ones. Her generous spirit showed in her community involvement and love for doing for others. She volunteered for many organizations and served on many local boards. Mrs. Dukehart was dedicated to giving to numerous charities. She was also a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip. Kitty loved her family dearly, and enjoyed traveling with them and going to the many sporting events, and activities of her grandchildren. She showed great joy in the birth of each new great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William and Mrs. Catherine Candler Warren; her siblings, William C. Warren III and Howard C. Warren; and the father of her children, Lamar Q. Ball, Jr.. She is survived by her three children: Lamar Q. Ball, III, (Debbie), David Ashley Ball, (Fayebeth), and William Warren Ball, Sr., (Roxella); nine grandchildren: Lamar Q. Ball, IV, John Sebastian Ball (Lauren), James Samuel Ball (Sarah), William Warren Ball, Jr., (Mary Beth), Catherine Ball Groover, (Adam), George Mitchell Ball, (Hagins), Lauren Ball Whitfield, (Josh), David Ashley Ball, II, and Kenneth Candler Ball, and ten great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who loved and cared for her for so many years: Shirley Moffett, Norma Garner, Bea Kilby and Shauna Frankyson. Due to the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, there will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 19, 2020