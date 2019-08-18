|
HERMAN, Cathie Cathie Elizabeth Herman, age 62, passed away surrounded by her family on July 27, 2019. Cathie is survived by her wife, Robin Moore; mother, Patricia Hansen; brother, Martin Herman; nephew, Paul Herman (Hannah); and niece, Kaija Hansen. She is predeceased by her grandmother, Katherine Bowers. Cathie was born in Atlanta. She was a graduate of Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Services. She married Robin Moore on October 4, 2014. She worked as owner of C-Lectric Repairs, a business specializing in electrical work, lighting design, and home renovation. She displayed creative skills in everything from home electrical repairs to design and installation of complex lighting systems. She loved scuba diving, sailing and travelling. Her favorite vacation spot was Cape San Blas in the Florida Gulf. In the early 1980s she lived in Cassis, France where she worked as an au pair. During this time she also traveled with her mother and brother on an extended journey throughout Europe in an older VW Bug that she kept running with her considerable mechanical skills. Cathie was beloved by many a kind soul with a huge life force and spirit who championed animal rights, guided her family, and reached people in a profoundly positive way. An avid animal lover and pet owner, she worked as a volunteer with Paws Atlanta as well as AWARE (Atlanta Wild Animal Rescue Effort). She also participated in a nonprofit organization called CAPO (Compassionate Approach to Pet Overpopulation) that spayed and neutered hundreds of animals. Donations may be sent via check to PAWS Atlanta at 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur, GA 30035 or http://www.pawsatlanta.org/donate or AWARE https://awarewildlife.org/. Cathie will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. She was a kind and compassionate spirit who also had a large appetite for the fun and joy of life. A celebration will be held Saturday, September 28 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the First Existentialist Congregation of Atlanta. 470 Candler Park Dr; 30307. Please bring a story or fun memory to share and celebrate her extraordinary character and life.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019