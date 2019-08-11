|
CAMP, Cathryn Baker Cathryn Baker Camp beloved wife of the late Johnnie Ray Camp; devoted daughter of the late Myrtis Hill and the late Willie Baker; loving sister of the late Evelyn (William) Hammonds; fond aunt of Kathy Hammonds-Slaughter (Robert Slaughter) and Evelynn Maxine Hammonds (Alexandra Shields); great-aunt of Adrienne and Allison Slaughter, and Matthew Shields. Cathryn was born on February 19, 1932 in Covington, GA. She was a retired bookkeeper and lived most of her adult life in New York City. She enjoyed traveling, going to plays, listening to music and spending time with her family. A memorial service will be held in Atlanta, GA at a later date. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019