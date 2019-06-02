PATTILLO, C.C. "Buck" 1924-2019 Charles C. Pattillo, Lt. Gen. USAF (ret), known to all as "Buck", passed away on May 20, 2019, at his home with his loving wife of 66 years by his side, in Spotsylvania, Virginia. He was 94. He was well known in the aviation community for his good humor, as an avid historian and as a pioneer in jet aerobatic demonstration teams. He is a highly decorated United States Air Force combat fighter pilot. He and his identical twin brother, Cuthbert A. (Bill), were born on June 3, 1924, the youngest of six siblings, to Joseph W. and Pearl (Stubbs) Pattillo in Atlanta, Georgia. In 1942 the twins enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served together in the 352nd Fighter Group in the European Theater, flying fighter escort for B-17 bombing raids over Germany. Buck and Bill led parallel careers in the Air Force for over 35 years and were often stationed together at the same base or in the same region. The Pattillo twins were founding members of the impromptu "Skyblazers" aerobatic team from 1949 to 1952, which gained official recognition and toured post-war Europe to demonstrate the capabilities of newly developed fighter jets. In 1953 and 1954, they flew left and right wing positions in the first USAF "Thunderbird" precision flying team. In the course of his career, he had the privilege of flying many aircraft, including the P-40, P-47, F-80, F-84, F-86, T-33, F-100 and F-4 Phantom. He was a combat veteran with 37 combat missions in the P-51 during World War II and 120 combat missions in the F-4 in South East Asia. His favorite aircraft was the plane he flew in World War II: the iconic P-51 Mustang that was named and inscribed "Little Rebel." He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the University of Colorado at Boulder in 1962, attended the Army War College in 1965 and received a master's degree in international affairs from George Washington University. A command pilot with more than 5,500 flying hours, his military decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Legion of Merit (thrice), Distinguished Flying Cross (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Air Medal with 10 Oak Leaf Clusters and the French Croix De Guerre with Palm. He and Bill were inducted into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame in 2000. Buck married his beautiful, loving wife (also a pilot), Bobbie Brown in 1952. Married for 66 years, they raised four children. He is survived by his wife, Bobbie of Spotsylvania Virginia, his children Deborah A. Jones, Cheri L. Robertson, Jon S. Pattillo (wife Elaine), Charles 'Chuck' Pattillo, Jr., and 10 grandchildren. As part of the "Greatest Generation", his love for family and Country along with his good witted humor will be dearly missed. His life stands as an inspiration to those who knew him and to those who learn from his legacy. A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Wilderness Community Church in Spotsylvania, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary