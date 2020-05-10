|
BRUSCO, Cecelia Cecelia Riebel Brusco ("Cece"), age 94, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on May 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery on May 8, 2020. Cece was born on August 5, 1925 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On January 25, 1942, at the age of seventeen, she married Charles Anthony Brusco ("Chuck"). Cece was the mother of two children, Phyllis Brusco McLay and Charles Dennis Brusco ("Charlie"), mother-in-law to Cindy Brusco, grandmother to William "Bill" McLay, III, Seanne McLay, Rhiannon Brusco and Justin Dixon, and great grandmother to William Seanne McLay ("Will"), Lucia Marie Byrd and Landen Dixon. Cece was the second oldest of five siblings, Ellamae Froetschel, Patt Martin, Gini Sunner and Richard Riebel. She was preceded by her siblings, her husband Chuck and her grandson Seanne. Cece performed work important to her community and our nation during World War II and was later a stay at home mother until her children graduated from college. Cece then began her career as a real estate agent in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 1969 until 1976 when she and Chuck moved to South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale, in particular, where she continued her real estate career. Cece did not retire from work until she and Chuck moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1997 to be near their children and grandchildren. Cece was a strong willed, opinionated woman who was born into a life without privileges but managed to create a life of abundance that was well lived and shared with those dear to her. She was larger than life and defined the word "matriarch," not just for her family, but also for so many others. Her family is forever grateful for the almost 95 years that she blessed this world and takes comfort in the assurance that she is now in the hands of God standing beside her husband Chuck and grandson Seanne. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the TJ Martell Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020