|
|
|
WEINBENDER, Cecelia Cecelia Jones Weinbender, age 82, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Cecelia was born November 25, 1937 in Atlanta, GA to the late Griffin Oliver Jones, Sr. and Blanche R. (Jones) Tanner. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Weinbender. Cecelia grew up in Atlanta and was a 1954 graduate of Bass High School. In 1963, she and her young family settled in Columbus, GA where she made it her home. Cecelia had an amazing career as one of the first paralegals in the country and later as an employee benefits consultant, establishing pension and profit sharing plans for small businesses. She was a published author and lecturer in the new field of Legal Assistants and mentored others to follow in her footsteps. Cecelia attended Columbus State University and received her Bachelor's Degree in 1978. Upon retirement, she was able to enjoy gardening, cooking and travel. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Melanie and Rich Madden of Gainesville, GA, Marcia and Rick Stone of Suwanee, GA, and her granddaughter, Meredith Stone of Atlanta, GA. Survivors also include her brothers, Rev. Griffin O. Jones, Jr. (Paula) of Sharpsburg, GA, and Kenneth Payton Tanner, sisters Sandra J. Butcavage of Tuscarora, PA and Sheila J. Mathis of Lithia Springs, GA, along with several nieces and nephews. Cecelia will be buried with her family at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA following a graveside service at 11 AM, on Friday, December 27. Family and friends are welcome to join us. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/GAA). Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 23, 2019