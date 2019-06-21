|
|
EMERSON, Cecil E. Mr. Cecil E. Emerson, age 80 of Marietta, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm in The Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 12 noon from Liberty Hill MBC located in Marietta, GA. Interment: Mountain View Park Cemetery. Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors, Marietta. 770) 428-6333.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019