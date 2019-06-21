Services
Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
473 Lawrence Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors
473 Lawrence Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty Hill MBC
Marietta, GA
EMERSON, Cecil E. Mr. Cecil E. Emerson, age 80 of Marietta, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-8 pm in The Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 12 noon from Liberty Hill MBC located in Marietta, GA. Interment: Mountain View Park Cemetery. Hanley-Shelton Funeral Directors, Marietta. 770) 428-6333.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019
