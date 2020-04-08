|
MINER (THOMAS), Cecil Cecil Thomas Miner, age 91, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born in Raleigh, NC on April 7, 1928. Her parents were Frank Almarine Thomas and Lois Hall Thomas. In her youth, Cecil lived in Uniontown, AL. In 1944, she met the love of her life, John Van Horne Miner who was in the Naval officer training corps at Georgia Tech. They were married on July 10, 1946. Cecil and John celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2014, before his death in February, 2015. Cecil and John lived in Cincinnati, Ohio and Nachitoches, Louisiana, while John served in the U.S. Public Health Service. They settled in Atlanta in 1950. Cecil's three daughters were the joy of her life. She was always involved in her girls' early lives, serving as President of the Mother's Club at The Lovett School. Cecil was a natural-born hostess, often welcoming friends, family and John's business associates into their home, never failing to make everyone feel special and welcome. Her love of cooking was legendary, a talent passed on to succeeding generations. Cecil and John were long-time devoted communicants at the Cathedral of St Philip, where she was elected to the Cathedral Chapter and served as President of the Episcopal Church Women of the Cathedral and later, as ECW President for the Diocese of Atlanta. She served as Chairwoman of the Daughters of the King and was a faithful member of St Veronica's Guild. In addition, she was a regular volunteer and buyer for the Cathedral Bookstore, worked tirelessly for the annual Cathedral Antique Show, being named honorary chairwoman. Cecil served on the board of directors for the Cathedral Towers, and she was a longstanding member of the Plumbliners, her beloved Bible Study group. Cecil had a deep love for the natural world, which she shared with all who knew her, particularly with her family, for whom her pride was immense. Whether it was in her backyard filled with flowers and birds, on the wide expanse of Cumberland Island's beaches or at her home on Crescent Beach, her exuberance for fishing, birding, cooking and reading, and her deep faith guided her loved ones to that which is beautiful in life. She was predeceased by her husband, John Van Horne Miner, Jr, her parents, her beloved sister, Jane LeVaughn, her brother, Louis Thomas and her grandson, Nathaniel Carswell, III. She is survived by her brother, Frank Thomas (Dorothy) of Orange, Texas, her daughters, Linda Carswell (Nathaniel) of Louisville, KY, Lois Yates (Danny) of Atlanta, Peggy Hawkins (Charles) of St George Island, FL, grandchildren, Jennifer Daniel (Roger) of Danville, KY, John Carswell (Greta) of Franklin, TN, Katie Carswell of Madison, IN, Maggie Fischer (Brooks) of Atlanta, Daniel Yates (Julie) of Atlanta, Lucie Langa (Eric) of Marlborough, MA, Laura Hawkins of Charleston, SC, Caroline Hawkins of Athens, and thirteen great-grandchildren, who adored their "Granny." The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Belmont Village-Buckhead for their compassionate care and loving kindness during the past three years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at the Cathedral of St Philip Memorial Garden. The family requests that any donations be made to the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020