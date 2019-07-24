SULLIVAN, Cecil Delanor Cecil Sullivan of Bowdon, Georgia, passed peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born April 24, 1934, in Castleberry, Alabama, to the late Joseph Clifton and Essie Mixon Sullivan and is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Blanchard Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan proudly served in the U.S. Airforce from 1953-1957. He was then employed by the Federal Aviation Administration originally at Atlanta Hartsfield and later at Fulton County Airport where he retired as Regional Field Service Manager after 37 years. Prior to moving to Carroll County in 2002, Cecil and Mary Ann had lived in Jonesboro, Georgia, since 1965. He was a member of First Christian Church, Carrollton, Georgia and an associate member of Victory United Methodist, Bowdon, Georgia. He will be remembered as a hard-working, no-nonsense gentleman who loved his family, his country, and a good dessert. Cecil was preceded in death by his sister Lucille Stapleton and brothers Hubert, Melvin, and Bert. He is survived by son Tim and his wife Lisa Myrick Sullivan and grandchildren Emma and Graeme all of Carrollton, Georgia, as well as five nieces and nephews. His memorial will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Victory United Methodist Church, 1994 Victory Church Road, Bowdon, Georgia, 30108. The family will welcome visitors in the lower fellowship hall at 2 pm with the service following at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Salvation Army. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019