MARKUN, Cecile Cecile Rothman Markun passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Saturday, May 18, Brandon, FL Cecile was born the Daughter of Rose Silber Rothman and Benjamin Rothman of the Bronx, NY on November 9, 1923. She is predeceased by her husband Leonard Markun and survived by her sons Charles and David Markun, grandsons Alex and Adam Markun and granddaughters Amelia and Natalie Markun. Cecile was an avid reader so much so that she read even after she lost sight in one eye at the age of 90. She lived through WW II and the depression. She, along with her husband Leonard Markun moved to Georgia from New York City after he was discharged from the army in 1945. She loved dogs and they were a constant companion during her lifetime. She was committed to racial equality when she moved to Atlanta and stood up to intolerance. Most of all she leaves a very close friend Dee Fanto who she loved dearly. Services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Fischer Funeral Services at 3742 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Chamblee GA from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 24 to May 26, 2019