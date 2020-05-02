|
MEYNARD, Cecile Antoinette "Toni" Cecile Antoinette (Toni) Meynard went to be with the Lord on April 30 after battling a long-term illness. Her life is being celebrated by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 57 years (Jim Meynard), her three children (Carey Cothran, Craig Meynard and Cassie Carr), eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was a long-time member of Community Bible Church in Kennesaw where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends as they walked together in God's Word. She was a kindergarten teacher for several years and cherished inspiring children to learn. As a favorite hobby, she enjoyed baking cakes for loved ones and had a cake pan for almost any occasion. She always gave of herself and dedicated herself to her family. Toni enjoyed most of all being with family and was happiest in gatherings with family and friends. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. (Proverbs 3:5-6) Graveside services will be held on May 3 at Pineridge Memorial Park in Kennesaw with family and close friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020