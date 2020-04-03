|
|
TALESNICK, Cecile I. Feb. 4, 1930 to April 1, 2020 Cecile Talesnick, 90, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away April 1, 2020 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children and caregivers. She was born on Feb. 4, 1930 in New York City, the daughter of Arthur and Edith Rosenson. They moved to Atlanta where she spent most of her childhood and early adult life. She married her first husband Clyde Rodbell in 1948 and had 4 children. She married Irvin Talesnick in 1982 and moved to Boca Raton, Florida to start a new chapter in her life. She was an avid tennis player,raised show quality dogs,volunteered at the Boca Raton Hospital, loved playing bridge and traveling the world with Irv. She also loved taking adventures with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Marsha (Tony) Cintorino, Jeffrey (Margaret) Rodbell, Keith (Dorlene) Rodbell, Kim Allison, Alan and Gayle Talesnick, and Stephen Talesnick. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Trent Allison, Amanda Allison, Alex (Will) Robertson, Louis Talesnick, Lily Talesnick, Dana Banegas, and Tamara Dorrance. We are especially thankful for the caring staff and caregivers Lorna Elliot, Nancy Montes, Marie Armband. Also, Khadine Calder and the wonderful nurses at Vita's Hospice Healthcare. The family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2020