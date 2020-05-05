|
|
SCARBROUGH (SMITH), Celia Louise Mrs. Celia Louise Smith Scarbrough, age 87, of Douglasville, GA, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born February 20, 1933 in Douglasville, GA, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Smith, Sr. and the late Annie Lizzy Peavy Smith. She was a homemaker, who was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Scarbrough was very strong in her Christian faith and always thankful for all God did. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville. She loved to play tennis, enjoyed traveling and fine dining she loved and lived life to the fullest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandchild, Masaharu Ito-Sanchez, and her brothers, Robert Lee Smith, Jr., James Johnson Smith and Harry Peavy Smith, Sr. Mrs. Scarbrough is survived by her husband of over 68 years, Don Richard Scarbrough, Sr. of Douglasville, her children, Celia Melinda Scarbrough of Douglasville, Don Richard (Cecilia) Scarbrough, Jr. of Douglasville and Danice Louise Scarbrough Eaton and Richard H. Eaton of Lilburn, grandchildren, Laura Frances Alix of Brookline, Massachusetts, Diane Michelle Alix and Christopher Matechik of Carabelle, Florida, Richard Harold Eaton, Jr. of Lilburn, GA, Annie Louise Eaton and Jacob Lance of Decatur, GA, Holly Eaton (Andrew) Arencibia of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, Masashi Ito-Sanchez of GA, Sara Ito-Sanchez of Kennesaw, GA and Rebecca Grace Scarbrough of Douglasville, great-grandchild, Zarai Ito-Sanchez, and many nieces and nephews. We are still providing services to our families based on CDC COVID-19 guidelines. Private services will be held with Reverends James Harper and Andrew Dickinson officiating. Private interment will take place at Community Grove Cemetery in Douglasville. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020