Cedric Roberts

ROBERTS, Cedric Mr. Cedric G. Roberts, 87, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held in the coming months when it can be attended by all who wish to honor his memory. Following his service in the United States Military, Cedric graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in engineering. He started off as a night shift supervisor with a small company and worked his way up to become the Vice President of a large textile company. He worked hard to be great at everything he did. Cedric was an avid golfer, a great gin player and a great guy all around. In his latter years, Cedric participated in the North Carolina Senior Games. He won many medals competing in billiards, ping pong and other games as well. He spent a lot of his life teaching the skills of these games and others to the generations he leaves behind. He enjoyed being a jokester and spreading laughter with family and friends. He lived his life on his own terms as most self-made men do. He loved his family and was a wonderful grandfather. He was preceded in death by his sister Jacquelyn Scarboro. Cedric is survived by his wife, Marianne Roberts; son, Rick; daughter, Rachael; sister, Polly Lamar; and his two grandchildren Kyle and Margot. In lieu of flowers the family have requested that any monetary contributions be made to the: Alexander-Tharpe Fund (Georgia Tech affiliate). Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 15, 2020.