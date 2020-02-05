|
BILLINGS, Celestine T. Mrs. Celestine T. Billings of Atlanta, passed January 29, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Saint Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd., SW, Reverend Isaiah Waddy, Senior Pastor, officiating, Reverend Dr. Glenn B. Dames, Senior Pastor of Allen Temple AME Church, Tampa, FL, Eulogist. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Mrs. Billings will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020