Services
Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors
492 Larkin Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30313
(404) 522-8454
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Paul AME Church
1540 Pryor Rd., SW
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Paul AME Church
1540 Pryor Rd., SW
Celestine Billings


1917 - 2020
Celestine Billings Obituary
BILLINGS, Celestine T. Mrs. Celestine T. Billings of Atlanta, passed January 29, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 AM at Saint Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd., SW, Reverend Isaiah Waddy, Senior Pastor, officiating, Reverend Dr. Glenn B. Dames, Senior Pastor of Allen Temple AME Church, Tampa, FL, Eulogist. Interment, South-View Cemetery. Mrs. Billings will be placed in state at the church at 10 a.m. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454, www.carlmwilliams.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2020
