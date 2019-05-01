CURRAN, Celia Celia Mae Galbreath Curran, 96, found her way to the light on April 25th, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia, enveloped by the love of her family, an empire she built out of kindness, laughter, good food, and moral courage. A World War II bride, she endured the hardships of raising babies knowing their father was flying dangerous missions in Europe. As an airforce wife, she gamely packed up the growing broad of children and replanted the family in new homes around the world. At 42, having had her tenth child, she supported her husband's dream of earning a PHD, moving the family to Athens, GA, where they grew active in the civil rights movement. Her commitment to social justice expanded in Youngstown, where she helped found the first battered women's shelter. She also worked on the symphony guild, and managed to keep fooling each child into believing they were her secret favorite. An avid reader, critical thinker, and arts enthusiast, Celia's dinner table was endlessly expansive, packed with tantalizing food and conversation alike. Her children married and her children-in-law became de facto children, and as grandchildren married, so too did Celia adopt them into her abundant circle of people whose lives and dreams she championed as if they were her own. A font of wisdom, Celia radiated love and understanding, passing down qualities of unconditional love, unwavering |acceptance, and family-first values to her ten children, their children, and their children's children. Celia was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Patrick, her husband Arther Ranger, and her daughter, Carolyn Celia. She is survived by Mary Ann and Gil Hudnall, Dierdre Curran, Ranger and Karen Curran, Teresa and Robert Clarkson, Sheila and John Curran, John and Holly Curran, Michael and Beth Curran, Cathy and Larry Dorfman; Grandchildren: Kevin and Mary Finnegan, Sarah Stafford, Jack and Ari Hudnall, Stephen and Elizabeth Hudnall, Megan and Brad Greenwood, Joseph Fuller, Ranger and Amanda Curran, Celia and Matthew Suber, Leigh-Ann and Marc Nolan, Carter and Colin Branley, Patrick and Molly Curran, Tasha Clarkson, Cassandra Clarkson, Curran and Ashley Corrigan, Helen Corrigan, Katie Curran, John Curran, Duncan Curran, Ian Curran, Adam and Lara Dorfman, Stephanie Singletary, Daniel and Rosanne Dorfman, Geramy and Elizabeth Cullins, Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen; and twenty-three great-grandchildren. The family asks that donations in her name be made to www.gofundme.com/celia-curran-for-share-our-strength Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2019