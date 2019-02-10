COKER, Celia Wright Celia Wright Coker passed away on January 16, 2019 with her family gathered around her. An Atlanta native, she was born July 13, 1941 to parents M. Douglas Wright and Minnie Sue Benson Wright, graduated from Northside High School, attended North Georgia College for two years and graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a lifetime Georgia Tech fan. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Travis Coker, and children Sheila Gillispie (Scott), Diana Coker, and Alan Coker (Brandi), grandchildren Travis and Eleanor Gillispie and Robert and Sophia Coker and brother, Brian Wright, and step-mother, Bobbye Wright. Reading, visiting historic places and spending time with her family were some of her favorite ways to spend her time. She was a fabulous wife, mother and Southern cook. She was quick to laugh and had a sharp wit tempered with the ability to say what you needed to hear when you needed to hear it. She will be sorely missed. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at Chamblee First UMC Church in Chamblee. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in her memory to Tapestry Public Charter School. Arrangements made by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, Gwinnett Chapel 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-277-4550. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary