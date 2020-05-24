|
STENGEL, Charles Casey graduated from Carnegie Mellon University as a Civil Engineer in 1946, after having served for two years in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Truscon Steel Company in Youngstown, Ohio. He married a girl from Youngstown, Margaret Ann Dugan in 1949. They were transferred two months later to Atlanta, Georgia. They have three children. Casey was the best Dad in the whole world says Susan English, David English, Mark and Carol Stengel and Mary Lou Stengel. Their family grew to 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. We are grateful for all the friends who shared their lives with us and with our children. We had camping friends, beach friends and school friends , etc. Casey was a Boy Scout Leader at Christ the King Church. He and his leaders made fifteen Eagle Scouts proud. In later life he was a partner at Atlanta Bin and Shelving. He retired from there and played golf, tennis and made the world a better place because he had been here.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020