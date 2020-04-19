|
TOLLISON, Charles Charles Austin Tollison, 77, of Tucker, died on April 11, 2020. Charles was a fifth generation native of Tucker, GA. he was the son of Charles Emory and Lois Cofer Tollison. He is survived by his sister, Juanita Tollison of Tucker, and by nephews, Tip Tollison of Indianapolis, IN., and Dennis Tollison of Tucker, grand-nieces, Shannon Tollison of Chicago, IL., and Anna Brown of Lawrenceville., and numerous cousins from some of Tucker's oldest families. Service arrangements to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020