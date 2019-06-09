Resources
More Obituaries for Chandler Carithers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chandler Carithers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chandler Carithers Obituary
CARITHERS, Chandler Chandler Blake Carithers, 34, passed away May 23, 2019 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Blake was predeceased by his biological father, Jon Gaston and his mother, Deede Fussell Carithers. He is survived by his daughter Lillie, adoptive father, Bob Carithers, his step-mom, Phyllis Cutter Carithers, his siblings, Laura Carithers, Greg Carithers and Jon Carithers (Binbin), his nieces, Blake Beeker and Violet Carithers, nephews, Jay Beeker and Chase Carithers, as well as his favorite Aunt, Joyce Mashburn. Blake grew up in Atlanta and attended The Lovett School from kindergarten through 10th grade. He graduated from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He then attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he received an associate degree in Music. Blake was active in sports, including football, baseball and basketball. During his brief life, Blake created many friends in Atlanta, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A private celebration will be held in the very near future to honor the passing of a wonderful young man, Blake Carithers.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.