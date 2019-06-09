CARITHERS, Chandler Chandler Blake Carithers, 34, passed away May 23, 2019 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Blake was predeceased by his biological father, Jon Gaston and his mother, Deede Fussell Carithers. He is survived by his daughter Lillie, adoptive father, Bob Carithers, his step-mom, Phyllis Cutter Carithers, his siblings, Laura Carithers, Greg Carithers and Jon Carithers (Binbin), his nieces, Blake Beeker and Violet Carithers, nephews, Jay Beeker and Chase Carithers, as well as his favorite Aunt, Joyce Mashburn. Blake grew up in Atlanta and attended The Lovett School from kindergarten through 10th grade. He graduated from Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He then attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he received an associate degree in Music. Blake was active in sports, including football, baseball and basketball. During his brief life, Blake created many friends in Atlanta, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A private celebration will be held in the very near future to honor the passing of a wonderful young man, Blake Carithers. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary