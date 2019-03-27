|
McKEEVER-LANDERS, Chantel Celebration of Life Service for Chantel McKeever- Landers will be Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Rd. NW Atlanta, GA 30331. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. She is survived by Husband, Leon "Steve" Landers, Sons, Chuan McKeever and Leon S. Landers Jr., Grand Daughter, Chasity McKeever, Mother, Mrs. Betty McKeever-Williams and Grandmother, Mattie Lois Porter. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 27, 2019