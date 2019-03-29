Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene SHIPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene SHIPP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlene SHIPP Obituary
SHIPP, Charlene Charlene Mathis Shipp, born in Thomaston, GA lost her fight to cancer at home in Marietta on February 28, 2019 at the age of 69. She graced others with her cheerful hospitality, selfless acts towards others and refreshingly candid opinions. Her presence will be terribly missed by her husband Kery, son Mike, daughter Julie, brother Walt, daughter-in-law Luciana, son-in-law Jamie and her grandchildren; Alex (5), Carolina (8), Jack (9). The family will be holding a private celebration of her life. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Greyhound Friends of North Carolina, in memory of her favorite dog, Red.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.