SHIPP, Charlene Charlene Mathis Shipp, born in Thomaston, GA lost her fight to cancer at home in Marietta on February 28, 2019 at the age of 69. She graced others with her cheerful hospitality, selfless acts towards others and refreshingly candid opinions. Her presence will be terribly missed by her husband Kery, son Mike, daughter Julie, brother Walt, daughter-in-law Luciana, son-in-law Jamie and her grandchildren; Alex (5), Carolina (8), Jack (9). The family will be holding a private celebration of her life. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Greyhound Friends of North Carolina, in memory of her favorite dog, Red.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019