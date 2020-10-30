Mr. Charles Garon Allen of Roswell, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Garon was born on November 28, 1947 in Alexander City, Alabama. He was the oldest of nine children born to Ms. Peggy Ruth Bailey. He received his degree from Auburn University and went on to spend most of his life in the insurance and sales fields, as well as motivational speaking. Garon also spent a lot of his free time coaching girls sports, from softball to basketball. He enjoyed teaching and molding others to not only be good athletes, but good people as well. Throughout his many years in sales, he met, hired and mentored many people. He sought to help others in every single thing he did. His heart was larger than the Grand Canyon and his willingness to give whatever he had, to absolutely anyone, was beyond comprehension. He would stop on the street to help a complete stranger, no matter the time or place. He lived his life by the scripture and would often tell others, "You either believe it or you don't." Though not large in stature, he was a giant among men. His integrity and strong moral compass defined his character. He loved with all that he had and would give you the shirt off of his back. There are countless lives that were touched by Garon and most would say they are all the better for it. He enjoyed cooking, fixing bbq on the smoker, watching basketball and spending time with his family. Garon's home cooking was well-known to many, as he loved sharing leftovers with everyone from the mailman to the neighbors. It's difficult to fully describe how wonderful and generous he was. The magnitude of his love and legacy, and the impact it had on others goes far beyond what words can adequately express. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Gail Allen and is survived by his daughter Ashley Allen, daughter-in-law Leah Allen, grandson Nicholas Allen, son Steve Means (Amanda), son Britten Blackburn (Danielle), son David Allen, as well as his siblings, other grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Service information can be found on the Roswell Funeral Home website.



