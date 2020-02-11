|
BALLANCE, Charles Richard Charles Richard Ballance, born on Nov. 21, 1954, passed away suddenly on Feb. 8, 2020. He is predeceased by his husband of 42 years, John Carson, his mother and father, Marjorie (nee Johnson) and Edward Ballance, and brother, James Edward Ballance. He is survived by son Edmund Carson and wife, Ginny, grandchildren Amelia and Sam Carson of Charleston, SC, sister Ruth Ballance Green and husband Marion Green of Fayetteville, NC, sister-in-law Mary Ballance, of Newton Grove, NC, brother-in-law Kemp Carson and wife Betsy, along with nieces and nephews Robert Carson and Scott and Tram Carson and their baby son, Kit Carson. He is survived on his mother's side by his aunts, Joyce McLawhorn of Newton Grove, NC, Helen Johnson of Garner, NC, Brenda Johnson of Benson, NC, and his uncle, Thomas Johnson, of Fairmont, NC, as well as over 30 beloved first cousins. Charles graduated in 1973 from Red Springs High School in North Carolina and received his BA from St. Andrews Presbyterian College in North Carolina with a degree in Music Performance and Voice in 1977. His great passions were singing and music, as well as theater, cooking, family and friends. In recent years, he enjoyed travelling with his cousins Sandi Brown and Liz Murphy. In 2014, Charles, and his husband, John Carson, became part of the Gender and Sexuality Oral History Project B at Georgia State University. Charles was a former member of the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and a member of the Farm House Alumni Assocation. Charles loved the Lord and was an active member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church and a former member of Oakhurst Presbyterian Church, where he served as treasurer for many years and served as an elder. Charles was a passionate Duke basketball fan and equally enthusiastic Clemson football fan. He will be missed by a wide circle of friends who were a part of the family he made. Charles recently retired from his role as Vice President of Designer Office Services in Atlanta, Georgia. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 2 PM, at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 2375 Shallowford Rd., Atlanta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the Human Rights Campaign (www.hrc.org) or the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus (www.voicesofnote.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020