BALLARD, Charles T. Charles T. Ballard, who practiced law in Fayetteville, Georgia for 58 years, died on August 24, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in 1934 to William and Katie Belle Ballard, Charles was always precocious. He began his first job at age seven, delivering newspapers on his bicycle to the citizens of Fayetteville. While in grade school, Charles drafted a constitution and bylaws for his class. It was during childhood that Charles decided to pursue a career as an attorney. His father served as Sheriff and the family lived at the old Fayette County Jail. While living there, he observed local lawyers visiting inmates. Charles admired these attorneys and was inspired to join the Bar. Charles graduated from Fayette County High School in 1952 with the first class that included a twelfth grade. He then attended the University of Georgia, where he became very involved in campus activities, serving as Campus Leader, head of the Independent Men, and President of the Demosthenian Literary Society. He was also a member of Gridiron, ODK, the Blue Key National Honor Society, Biftad and the Student Council. Charles graduated from UGA's law school in 1958 and was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the United States Army. He served at Fort Benning as Judge Advocate for the Center Troop Command. Upon his honorable discharge in 1961, he returned to Fayetteville to practice law. He opened his law office downtown on the square, where the firm still operates today. Charles soon developed a reputation as a brilliant lawyer who excelled in the courtroom. At different points in his long and distinguished career, he held the positions of City Attorney for Woolsey, Brooks, Tyrone, Riverdale, and Morrow. He also served as the attorney for both the Fayette County Board of Commissioners and the Fayette County Board of Education. By some estimates, he incorporated fifty churches in Fayette County and the surrounding communities. His greatest professional joy came from helping individuals with their legal needs, fulfilling his childhood dream. But Charles Ballard was so much more than a lawyer. He joined the Fayetteville First Baptist Church when he was eight years old. At the time of his death, he was the longest active member of that church and had served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for decades. Charles was passionate about serving the community. He was a member of the Jaycees. He was a co-founder of the Fayette County Bar Association, as well as the Fayette County Civitan Club. He and his friends incorporated Petroflame, a thriving business which meets the propane needs of residents all over South Metro, Atlanta. As much as Charles Ballard has contributed to his community, no one is more indebted to him than his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette; his sons, Scott (Joy), Brian (Joanie) and Kevin (Amy); his daughter, Wendy Butler (Mitch); his sister, Ada Hewell; his grandchildren, David Ballard, Melanie Ballard, Paul Ballard, Megan Butler, Julianna Butler, Bradley Butler, Eric Ballard, and Isaac Ballard; and many nephews and nieces. The family welcomes the community to celebrate the life and legacy of Charles Ballard. Visitation will be at Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM. The funeral will be at Fayetteville First Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 28, at 2:00 PM, with the family receiving visitors at the church at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Woolsey Baptist Church Cemetery. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2019