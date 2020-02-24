|
BARBER, Charles Charles Hubert Barber, 88, of Franklin, GA, entered into the presence of his Lord on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Chattanooga, TN, where he had lived since 2017 at the home of his son. He was a longtime deacon of Antioch Baptist Church, formerly at McDonough Blvd., Atlanta and now in Jonesboro, GA. He was one of seven children of the late Tommie Albert and Euna Clyde Barber. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann Barber, in 2004; a sister, Hazel Yarborough; and brother, Lawrence Barber. He was retired from AT&T Atlanta after 37 years. He then served 12 years at Agnes Scott College, retiring as physical plant manager. He is survived by his son Timothy Charles Barber, and wife, Janalyn Kay Barber; a grandson, Ian Jamison Barber, all of Chattanooga; sisters, Ann Drake, Louise Holcombe and Carolyn Schuster; and brother, Virgil Barber; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 11 AM, in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur, GA. Interment will be in Resthaven GArdens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A.s. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 24, 2020