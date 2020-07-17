BARDEN, Charles Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mr. Charles Barden, Saturday, July 18, 2020, 12:00 NOON at New Hope Cathedral Ministries, 1738 Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA, with remains placed instate at 10:00 A.M. Dr. Richard Leaphart, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Friday, July 17, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Mr. Barden is survived by, wife, Mary Susie Barden; sons, Charlie Lewis Barden, James Edward Barden, Larry Barden; daughters, Juanita Barden, Lisa Michelle Henderson; granddaughter, Tamaria Stokes; and a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 11:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772.